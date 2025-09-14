Farmers speak out after receiving low reimbursement checks for Helene damage

NORTH CAROLINA — Farmers in western North Carolina are expressing frustration over small reimbursement checks from the state’s Agriculture Department to cover extensive crop damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The reimbursement checks are part of a $478 million Helene recovery appropriation from the General Assembly’s Ag Disaster Crop Loss funds. However, farmers argue that these checks fall short of addressing the massive losses they have incurred.

In addition to the state funds, a $221 million federal program was recently announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

