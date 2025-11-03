Fatal Laurens County crash under investigation

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Laurens County is under investigation.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on SC Highway 56 near Young Road.

The driver of a 2016 Dodge Coupe was traveling west when they drove off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and then struck a tree.

The victim has not been identified.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

