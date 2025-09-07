Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a Laurens County crash around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.

A person was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on River Fork Road near Ivey Bluff Road.

The driver was travelling south on River Fork before they went off the right side of the road, struck several trees and died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation.

WATCH: Witnesses recall moments before filming fatal motorcycle crash

Witnesses recall moments before filming fatal motorcycle crash

©2025 Cox Media Group