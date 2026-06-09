Watauga County crash claims life of 81-year-old man

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — An 81-year-old man was killed in a crash in Watauga County Monday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along Highway 194 South near Brookshire Road.

Troopers say Lowell Thomas Norris crossed the center line before driving off the roadway and colliding with a rock wall. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Neither speed not impairment appeared to be contributing factors in the crash.

The highway was shut down for about two hours as troopers conducted their investigation.

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