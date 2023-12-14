Fate of long-planned Lidl store in South End uncertain

CHARLOTTE — Lidl’s long-planned South End store is mired in several court actions seeking payment for nearly $5.5 million in construction-related costs.

The shell of the store is in place at 3229 South Blvd.

General contractor Westmoreland Builders has filed for a lien of nearly $3.85 million plus interest, costs and reasonable attorneys’ fees against Lidl U.S. Operations.

The complaint in Mecklenburg County Superior Court states the matter arises from materials, labor and equipment provided on the South Boulevard store.

At least seven additional liens are active in Mecklenburg County’s court system for the property.

