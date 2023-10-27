Fate unknown for synchronized light structure in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Game nights in Charlotte won’t look the same after the iconic quadrille light sculpture comes down.

Since the mid-90s ′s, the “Quadrille” celebrated goals and touchdowns made in the Bank of America Stadium with a synchronized light display.

On Friday, crews set up to remove the 1,600-square-foot sculpture from the side of the Duke Energy building.

Most of the heavy lifting will occur over the weekend, shutting down Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and Mint Street.

According to Channel 9′s partners at the Charlotte Observer, Charlotte Center City Partners is working with Duke Energy to figure out how to keep the structure in the Queen City.

Duke Energy has offered to pay for the art’s transportation and delivery cost, as long as someone claims it.

Until then, the structure will be stored in Maiden.

The Quadrille went from shining over the city to collecting dust in a storage space. If you have an idea for the piece, you can email DEPlaza@duke-energy.com.

