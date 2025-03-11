Local

Father, son charged with trafficking fentanyl, controlled substances in traffic stop

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
CATAWBA, N.C. — A Catawba father and son were arrested and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop for a regulatory violation.

Gregory Kain and his son Spencer Kain were pulled over for a motor vehicle regulatory violation on S N.C. 16 Highway in Denver on Monday. During the traffic stop, illegal drugs were discovered and seized by the Catawba Sheriff’s Office, according to a release.

Investigators said they seized 31.5 grams of fentanyl, 362 dosage units of alprazolam, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 3.1 grams of powdered cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $9,163.00 in cash.

Both the father and the son were arrested and charged with Trafficking Opium/Heroin by Possession, Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and several other related charges.

Spencer and Gregory Kain are both being held on secured bond at Catawba County Detention Facility.

