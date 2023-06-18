Fathers keep community safe while on duty at Charlotte Fire Station

CHARLOTTE — Countless firefighters jumped into action putting their lives on the line to save others from a large SouthPark construction site fire in May.

Some of those heroes are fathers.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with a few of those fathers who answered the call on May 18 about the risks they take every day.

Charlotte Fire Station 16 was one of the first stations that answered the SouthPark fire call.

“So, it’s always in the back of your mind,” said Alfrick Seegars, a Charlotte firefighter. “Like, am I going to go home today?”

Seegars is a young firefighter and a new dad.

“My little son, he’s four months,” Seegars said while on duty on Father’s Day. “I do think about him a lot before I go into a fire or whatever the call may be. It brings me peace.”

William Holland is a veteran firefighter and a dad, as well.

“Just a shoutout to all my kids, Kylie, Mykay, Gabriel, Clifton, and Madden,” he said. “(I) hope you are enjoying this day as much as I enjoy being your dad.”

Holland said it’s critical to have priorities straight in his line of work.

“Life comes first,” Holland said. “So, no matter the condition of the fire, like the one we had not too long ago -- once we hear there is viable life inside, everything gets ramped up.”

That also holds true when it comes to being a father and Holland has some advice for young dads, including Seegars.

“Kids are grown up in a millisecond,” Holland said. “Little moments are a lot bigger than what they seem, so enjoy them while you can.”

Seegers said, “It’s just like any other day. We’re here to serve our community whether it’s Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, or any holiday.”

