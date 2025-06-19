Fawn rescued from abandoned shaft at Reed Gold Mine

MIDLAND, N.C. — Midland fire units and other responders successfully rescued a fawn from an abandoned shaft at Reed Gold Mine on Thursday morning.

The fawn, which had fallen into the shaft, appeared unharmed.

Responders used rope rescue systems to lower a firefighter into the shaft, where the fawn was snared with the help of CCSO equipment.

The firefighter and the unharmed fawn were then raised out of the shaft.

After being checked for injuries, the fawn was released back into the wild.

