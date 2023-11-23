Federal funds granted for violence prevention programs in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of federal dollars will funnel into Mecklenburg County to fund violence prevention programs.

As shootings among teens are on the rise, the county is on tap to get $40,000 from the Department of Justice.

Last month, CMPD reported a 32 percent jump since 2022 in shootings involving kids under 18 years old.

The Board of County Commissioners unanimously signed off on the funding last night, but a timeline hasn’t been laid out yet.

