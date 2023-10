CHARLOTTE — The federal government has announced it will be testing its emergency alarm system Wednesday.

The alert will send a loud message to your phone.

It is expected to occur at approximately 2:20 p.m.

This is the second time the government has sent a mass alert.

Those affected should also receive a text message explaining the situation.

