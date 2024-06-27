Feds deny mandatory rear, side guards on 18-wheelers

CHARLOTTE — Jennifer Tierney, with the Truck Safety Coalition, is furious that the federal government will not make what some say is another safety improvement for tractor-trailers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shot down a proposal, which would have made it mandatory for all trucks to have rear and side guards.

Most trucks already have rear guards, but Tierney says that’s not enough.

“To say that I’m disappointed or that I’m mad would be such an incredible understatement,” she said.

Tierney’s father was killed in an undercarriage accident 40 years ago. She’s been fighting for change since then.

NHTSA did not release a statement about why the move was tabled.

A concern has been about the weight of the added barriers, which could weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

In the video at the top of this webpage, hear from motorists and a trucker about highway safety.

