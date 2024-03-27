Feds say group stole $290K in building materials from Lowe’s stores

CHARLOTTE — Federal authorities say six people are accused of scheming and stealing from Lowe’s stores in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida.

According to an indictment filed earlier this month in South Carolina, federal prosecutors say a crime ring made at least 24 fraudulent transactions dating back to June of last year. Now, authorities could end up seizing a house in Charlotte as restitution.

The indictment names the following defendants: Lamphrey Kpakpo James III, Raheem Richardson, Timothy Lee Watford, Claris Sailoman, Quanetta Crosby, and Sha-Malcolm Calhoun.

According to the indictment, the suspects would make fake identification cards with their pictures. They would claim to be authorized buyers with corporate accounts and then go shopping for building supplies.

There are 40 criminal counts listed in the indictment, outlining each transaction made by one or more of the suspects.

The indictment says the suspects got “a minimum of $293,000″ as a result of the scheme.

Authorities say a house in northeast Charlotte is connected to the case, and they’re seeking forfeiture of the home. The home is registered to James and another person who’s not identified as a suspect.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office hasn’t said if the suspects were taken into custody.

