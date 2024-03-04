‘Feisty but fabulous’: Charlotte woman celebrates 105th birthday with family, friends

CHARLOTTE — A longtime Queen City resident celebrated her 105th birthday on Sunday.

Mary Elizabeth Thompson created new memories and shared many laughs with family and friends at the Rameses Temple on Beatties Ford Road.

Loved ones say she’s still actively serving as general secretary for the United House of Prayer and has for the past seven decades.

“I don’t feel like I’m 105,” Thompson said. “I feel like I’m 25.”

Gloria Davis, a friend of Thompson, says her long life is nothing short of a miracle.

“It’s a miracle. We don’t see this every day; she’s such a joy; she has her health and strength and walks on her own,” Davis said, “she still knows what’s going on around her. She’s feisty, but she’s fabulous at 105.”

