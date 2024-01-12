Felon leads deputies on pursuit in stolen car ending in crash, Union County sheriff says

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A convicted felon is accused of leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen car that had a loaded gun and drugs in it, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit started on U.S. 601 South Thursday and ended in a crash with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 74 and U.S. 601 South.

Jatarius Jones, 23, of Charlotte, the accused driver, ran from the wreckage. Deputies captured him in a nearby parking lot.

Jatarius Jones

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

Deputies found the gun, Xanax, MDMA and Oxycodone inside the car that was reported stolen out of Charlotte.

Jones’ convicted felon status stems from several violent crime offenses, the sheriff said.

Jones was processed into the Union County Detention Center and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, numerous drug charges, possession of a firearm by a felon, speeding to elude arrest, felony hit and run, resist, delay, and obstruct, and reckless driving to endanger. Jones remains in custody and has a secured bond of $100,000.

The Monroe Police Department helped in the pursuit and investigation.

