FEMA allocates $2.5M for Lake Lure Flowering Bridge replacement

LAKE LURE, N.C. — More than $2.5 million in FEMA funds have been allocated to replace the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, which was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Helene.

The announcement was made by Rep. Tim Moore, who stated that the funding will cover the costs of demolition, removal of rubble, and installation of the new bridge.

“The Flowering Bridge is a historic and beautiful piece of Lake Lure that’s become part of the area’s identity,” Moore said in a news release.

Demolition of the bridge began in August after contractors found it was damaged beyond repair. Mitch Contracting has been tasked with the removal of the existing structure.

The funding is authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, which provides for the repair, restoration, and replacement of public facilities damaged by disasters, our Asheville partners, WLOS, reported.

