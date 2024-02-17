Fencers from across the nation come to Charlotte for Junior Olympics

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of young fencers in the United States are meeting in Charlotte to compete in the Junior Olympics.

From Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, around 2,400 fencers from 45 states will compete, including 71 from North Carolina.

In this weekend’s 2024 Junior Olympic Championships, fencers younger than 20 will compete for the title of National Champion.

“USA Fencing is thrilled to partner with the city of Charlotte to bring thousands of fencers, coaches and families to the Queen City for this signature tournament,” he says. “This event is not just a display of the future of fencing talent but also a celebration of the sport’s growing community. Charlotte’s warm welcome and vibrant atmosphere will make it the perfect stage for this competition.”

The event has served as a launchpad for future Olympics, like Mariel Zagunis, the first American fencer to win gold at the Olympics.

The event is coupled with the Parafencing North American Cup, where parafencers fight for a place in the 2024 Paralympics. These athletes fence in a specially designed fencing wheelchair.

They’re facing off in the Charlotte Convention Center.

Anyone is welcome to watch, and admission is free.

