Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Lincoln County undercover sting

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has successfully seized 40 grams of fentanyl and arrested three individuals during a series of undercover operations targeting drug dealers in Lincoln County.

The operations, which have been ongoing for several months, involved undercover officers making large purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The seized fentanyl, amounting to an ounce and a half, was intended for distribution throughout Lincoln County.

Desmond Tyrell Izard, 26, was arrested and charged with multiple counts, including two counts of selling and delivering fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, and maintaining a dwelling. He is being held at the Harven Crouse Detention Center under a $265,000 secured bond.

Ontario Deshun Lynch, 31, faces eight counts of trafficking fentanyl, among other charges, and is held without bond at the Harven Crouse Detention Center.

Jacob Lane Hampton, 23, was charged with sixteen counts of trafficking fentanyl and is in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspected drug activity to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Drug Tip Line at 704-736-8606, with all tips being investigated.

