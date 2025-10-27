Fifth Charlotte shopping center hit by thieves

CHARLOTTE — A fifth Charlotte shopping center has been targeted by overnight break-ins. Police reports Channel 9’s Joe Bruno obtained show Carmel Commons was hit overnight Saturday. Halloween Express and Cabo’s Mexican Cuisine were the businesses impacted, according to the reports.

The police report for Cabo’s says four unknown suspects broke into the business.

This comes just days after CMPD says someone busted windows and broke into at least seven cars in Carmel Commons. These break-ins happened Thursday.

In the past few weeks, thieves have targeted Ballantyne Village, Park Road Shopping Center, the Arborteum, Commonwealth and now Carmel Commons.

CMPD hasn’t said anything about these break-ins and whether they are connected. Police also haven’t released surveillance footage.

The police report for Commonwealth also said four unknown suspects did the smash and grabs.

The police report for the Arboretum break-ins said five suspects. CMPD arrested one of the five suspects, Emil Lagos-Herrera, last week.

