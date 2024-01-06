Fifth Third Bank branch in region to close

CHARLOTTE — Fifth Third Bancorp is shuttering a branch in the Charlotte region as it continues to consolidate its network.

The branch is at 871 Church St. N. in Concord, according to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. It is slated to close on March 29, a bank spokesperson confirmed. That location is consolidating with Fifth Third’s main Concord branch at 40 Cabarrus Ave. E., which is 2 miles away and under renovation.

