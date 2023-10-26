Fifth Third Bank plans branch in Charlotte’s Historic West End

CHARLOTTE — Fifth Third Bancorp’s plans to add a full-service branch in west Charlotte are moving forward.

The Cincinnati-based bank filed a petition with the city of Charlotte yesterday to rezone 0.43 acres at 2340 Beatties Ford Road from neighborhood center to general commercial use, according to site plans. Fifth Third (NASDAQ: FITB) announced in February its plan to open a full-service location there in 2024.

Historic West End, where the Beatties Ford Road branch will be located, is one of nine communities across seven states included in a $180 million neighborhood initiative called the Empowering Black Futures Neighborhood Program.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Bank account numbers & PINs leaked in cybersecurity attack at Charlotte-based AvidXchange

Bank account numbers & PINs leaked in cybersecurity attack at Charlotte-based AvidXchange

©2023 Cox Media Group