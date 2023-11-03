Local

Fifth Third Bank to two more branches in region amid consolidation

By Charlotte Business Journal

Fifth Third Bank (Melissa Key / CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — Fifth Third Bancorp will close two more local branches next year as part of its nationwide consolidation effort.

The bank’s branches at 6700 Fairview Road in Charlotte’s SouthPark area and 201 N. Charlotte Ave. in Monroe will close on Jan. 18, a bank spokesperson confirmed. The SouthPark location will be folded into Fifth Third’s branch at 1625 E. Woodlawn Road, about 3 miles away. The Monroe location will consolidate with the bank’s branch at 2402 W. Roosevelt Blvd., also about 3 miles away.

