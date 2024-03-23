‘Fight for Air’ climbers hike 50 floors for lung disease awareness

CHARLOTTE — The feeling of climbing 50 floors is what 1.4 million North Carolinians with lung disease deal with every day, according to a spokesperson from the American Lung Association.

To prove that, the organization hosted it’s 11th annual ‘Fight for Air’ climb at The VUE apartments in Uptown on Saturday.

Participants climbed 50 floors -- that’s 883 steps -- to the top of the apartment.

Organizers say they want the event to start a conversation about lung health.

“As you climb those stairs, you’re short of breath,” said Board member Jessica Graham. “And that’s what people with lung disease deal with every day. So this is a wonderful way for them to walk in their shoes and raise money for the cause at the same time.”

More than $100,000 was raised in this years event. ALA says money goes towards life-saving research.

