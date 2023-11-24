Fight behind Hickory McDonalds leaves 2 hospitalized

HICKORY, N.C. — Two people are recovering in separate hospital after they were hurt during a disagreement at a homeless camp on 15th Avenue Place SE in Hickory on Friday, according to our partners at the Hickory Daily Record.

Several vehicles from the Hickory Police Department (HPD) were seen parked along 15 Avenue Place SE right behind the McDonald’s restaurant on Highway 70, as officers began investigating the altercation between the two men, the Daily Record reports.

HPD Lt. Justin Levey said both of the men involved are being treated for their injuries at separate hospitals.

“We have one person claiming to have been assaulted,” Levey told the Daily Record,” and then another person has been assaulted as well.”

At least one person was taken to the hospital in a helicopter, according to scene reports.

The Daily Record says, Derrick Davis, a homeless man in the area, claimed one of his friends attacked him armed with a machete. Davis told officials he saw the weapon lying on the ground in the woods.

“Blood all over (the machete),” Davis said, “blood all over the blade and handle. So it looks pretty bad.”

Levey told the Daily Record that detectives have not confirmed whether or not the machete was used during the altercation.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the Hickory Police Department.

(WATCH BELOW: Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in north Charlotte, MEDIC says)

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in north Charlotte, MEDIC says





















Anyone with information about the assault can contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.









©2023 Cox Media Group