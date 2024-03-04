Fight ends in deadly shooting in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed when a fight ended in a shooting over the weekend.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Lane Road in Mount Holly. Officers found 38-year-old Juan Luis Correa, who had been shot in the yard.

Correa, who was from Mint Hill, died at the scene.

Detectives learned the victim was shot during a fight. They have identified the other person involved.

Gaston County police are working with the district attorney’s office on the case. Police haven’t said if charges will be filed against the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320 of Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

No further information has been released.

