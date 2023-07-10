Filmmakers meet for final night of Charlotte Black Film Festival

CHARLOTTE — Multiple filmmakers from across the country met for the last day of the Charlotte Black Film Festival.

This year, the festival got a record number of submissions and showed about 150 films.

Channel 9 went to the event to speak with filmmakers. They told us this was a great chance to showcase their work and network with other creative people who share their passion.

“I’ve learned so much about how to create opportunities as an indy filmmaker for myself,” Charlotte film creator, Maram Elnagheeb, said “Being able to admire and see what others have done has been very inspiring.”

According to the event’s founder, more than a thousand people turned out for this year’s festival.

