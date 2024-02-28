Final piece of major midtown development moving forward

CHARLOTTE — The final piece of Pappas Properties’ ongoing mixed-use project in midtown Charlotte is inching closer to fruition.

The Charlotte-based developer filed updated site plans with the city last week for Phase IV of its development along Kenilworth Avenue in midtown. Pappas filed the original rezoning petition in May 2022, asking Charlotte City Council to allow for a maximum building height of 250 feet for a multifamily tower.

The updated site plan asks for a maximum height of 275 feet. Council will vote on the petition during its monthly zoning meeting on March 18. The phase includes a 450-unit residential tower, a 150-room hotel, up to 100,000 square feet of office space and up to 35,000 square feet of retail.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ‘I’m concerned’: Neighbors protesting proposed megasite development in Burke County

'I’m concerned’: Neighbors protesting proposed megasite development in Burke County





©2024 Cox Media Group