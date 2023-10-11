Final vote scheduled for proposed Plaza Midwood social district

CHARLOTTE — We are less than two weeks away from a final vote on a social district in Plaza Midwood.

Social districts are designated areas where people are allowed to drink in public.

Once officially approved, Charlotte’s first social district will run from Sip City/ Two Scoops to Morningside Pub and include pretty much all the bars and restaurants in between pic.twitter.com/Q0L2MYJ76s — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 10, 2023

The proposed Plaza Midwood district is 1.3 miles long. It runs along Central Avenue through all of Plaza Midwood -- from Louise Avenue to Morningside Drive.

Signs will be posted throughout the boundaries to tell people where and when they cannot openly drink. All the beverages will be served in reusable stainless-steel cups.

Several cities around our area, including Kannapolis, already have social districts. There are already more than 30 social districts in North Carolina.

The City of Charlotte says leaders are planning to vote on the Plaza Midwood district on Oct. 23. Channel 9 is asking how soon it might take effect if passed.

Other areas in Charlotte that have expressed interest in creating a social district include NoDa, South End, and Ballantyne. However, those neighborhoods are not as far along in the process.

