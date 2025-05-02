Financial company’s local office campus sells for $107M

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill office campus occupied by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has changed hands in a significant deal.

This week, an entity affiliated with U.S. Realty Advisors LLC acquired LPL Financial’s Fort Mill campus for $106.8 million, according to York County real estate records.

An entity tied to Peakstone Realty Trust, formerly known as Griffin Realty Trust, sold the site.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Davidson estate sells for $7.1 million, setting a real estate record

Davidson estate sells for $7.1 million, setting a real estate record

©2025 Cox Media Group