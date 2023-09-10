CHARLOTTE — Runners shuffled through Charlotte’s South End and Wilmore neighborhoods Saturday morning for the 10th annual South End Shuffle 5K and Mile Run.

More than 1,000 runners lined up in front of the Wooden Robot Brewery on West Summit Avenue to kick off this South End Tradition.

Participants say they were promised a medal and a free beer for finishing - to their surprise, finishers also received plenty of gift cards for free treats around the Queen City!

Finish a 5K in the South End Shuffle, win a beer!

Runners under 21 won free ice cream for their involvement.

Money raised from the event went to the Purple Promise Foundation to End Melanoma and the West Boulevard Ministry.

(WATCH: I-277 transformed into race course for Around the Crown 10K)

I-277 transformed into race course for Around the Crown 10K

©2023 Cox Media Group