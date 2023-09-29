Fire burns through barn in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters put out a fire that engulfed a barn in south Charlotte Friday.

No one was hurt in the fire on Nations Crossing Road near the intersection of South Tryon Street and East Woodlawn Road.

CFD says 30 firefighters worked together to put fire out in less than 10 minutes.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE: 4700 block Nations Crossing Rd. Barn building fully involved in flames. Firehouse 43 area. Battalion 8 has command. pic.twitter.com/m2OKnDRmDu — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 29, 2023

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: 1 injured after fire reported at Japanese steak house)

1 injured after fire reported at Japanese steak house

©2023 Cox Media Group