Fire burns through barn in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters put out a fire that engulfed a barn in south Charlotte Friday.

No one was hurt in the fire on Nations Crossing Road near the intersection of South Tryon Street and East Woodlawn Road.

CFD says 30 firefighters worked together to put fire out in less than 10 minutes.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

