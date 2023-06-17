Fire causes $315,000 in damage to south Charlotte home, officials say

CHARLOTTE — A fire early Saturday morning caused about $315,000 worth of damage to a south Charlotte home, fire officials said.

Crews got to the two-story home on Rosebriar Lane near Elm Lane at about 3 a.m. and saw flames coming from the two-story house. The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes, Charlotte Fire officials said.

Smoke alarms alerted the people inside who managed to escape. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was accidentally started after someone improperly discarded smoking material near the garage.













