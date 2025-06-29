Fire crews respond to Garinger High School

CHARLOTTE — Fire officials responded to Garinger High School Sunday morning for a report of a fire at the school.

The Charlotte Fire Department said that they were called to the school on the 1100 block of Eastway Drive around 9:33 a.m.

Crews first responding to the scene found smoke coming from a vent on the top of the building.

Fire investigators determined the source to be an electrical issue causing smoke inside of the building.

There was no fire or damage found in any other areas of the building.

MEDIC was canceled from their call to the school after no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are currently working to ventilate the building.

