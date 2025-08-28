Fire damages home in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A house fire in Concord was quickly controlled by firefighters on Wednesday night, leaving no reported injuries.

The Concord Fire Department responded to the blaze on Shrader Street Northwest just before 9 p.m., arriving within four minutes to find flames emanating from the garage of the two-story home. Firefighters managed to control the fire within 18 minutes of their arrival.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.

In total, 51 firefighters from five agencies responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the swift response ensured that the damage was contained and no injuries occurred.

VIDEO: One of your batteries could start a fire; what you should know:

One of your batteries could start a fire; what you should know:

©2025 Cox Media Group