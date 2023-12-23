CONCORD, N.C. — A fire broke out and damaged a restroom at Concord Park on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., crews with the Concord Fire Department were sent to a structure fire at Hartsell Park on Sunderland Road Southwest.

At the scene, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the restroom building.

Crews were able to control the fire in about six minutes and said no one was hurt.

Fire damages restroom at Hartsell park in Concord (Courtesy of: Concord Fire Department)

A total of four engines, one ladder company, one rescue company, two battalion chiefs, and one safety officer responded with more than 25 firefighters.

The Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County EMS assisted the Concord Fire Department.

