Fire displaces Concord family; cause under investigation

CONCORD, N.C. — A fire broke out at a home on Poplar Tent Road in Concord on Monday, prompting a swift response from the City of Concord Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes of the report and managed to control the blaze in just nine minutes.

A total of 25 firefighters responded to the scene, with assistance from Cabarrus County EMS and the Concord Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross will be assisting the family displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.

