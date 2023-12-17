Fire, explosion at Rutherfordton fabric plan forces evacuation

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — An explosion and fire forced the evacuation of a fabric plant in Rutherfordton on Friday afternoon, according to our news partners at WLOS in Ashville.

According to Rutherford County Emergency Management, a 911 call was received just after 1 p.m. about a fire and explosion at Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics on Railroad Avenue.

WLOS reports Rutherfordton Fire & Rescue crews got to the scene minutes after the call and saw flames pouring out of the plant.

Crews identified the chemicals that caused the fire as methyl ethyl ketone and a toluene solution. WLOS reports that a half-mile evacuation zone was set in place around the plant as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

According to WLOS, the fire was under control by 1:30 p.m., and then the evacuation zone was reduced to 1,000 feet. Hazmat crews got to the scene and began working with the company to contain the leak.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, officials said the leak and runoff were 100% contained. WLOS reports that just after 4:30 p.m., the Rutherfordton Police Department said the evacuation area was lifted and everyone could go back to their homes or businesses.

According to WLOS reports, the HR director for Trelleborg, David Keating, said no one was hurt in the fire.

Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics released a statement about the incident:

Around 1 p.m. today, there was a fire at our Rutherfordton, NC, facility. We are very thankful that there were no injuries and that the fire was fully extinguished. We appreciate the swift response from the Rutherfordton Fire Department and other first responders in containing the situation. We have begun an investigation and are cooperating fully with the authorities. Again, we are thankful for the response and support of our local first responders and that there were no injuries.

WLOS was able to speak with Cynthia Ballard, who lives near the plant. She said police were going door-to-door earlier Friday, asking residents to evacuate. Ballard and her family live a half-mile from the plant and were asked to evacuate their home.

A representative for Trinity Christian School, a private school less than a mile from the plant, told WLOS that the school was also evacuated on Friday.

