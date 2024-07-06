Fire forces 5 out of southeast Charlotte home, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — Five people were forced to leave a southeast Charlotte home after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon, Charlotte Fire said.

It started around 2:30 p.m. at the home on Rollingridge Drive. The street is not far from the intersection of Rama and Sardis roads.

Charlotte Fire investigators said someone had been smoking but didn’t put it out correctly, which caused the fire.

It took 30 firefighters about 20 minutes to put it out, Charlotte Fire said.

No one was hurt but five people were displaced from the home.

Firefighters estimate it resulted in $55,000 of damage.

(WATCH BELOW: Two hurt in west Charlotte house fire, MEDIC says)

