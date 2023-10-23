Fire ignites after gunshot into south Charlotte apartment with children inside

CHARLOTTE — One family in south Charlotte had to deal with a shooting and a fire in their apartment on the same night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened Friday evening at an apartment complex on Wisteria Drive, which is just east of South Boulevard. According to a police report, a suspect shot into the apartment, and the bullet went through the walls.

The police report says that the bullet “is suspected of lighting the apartment on fire.”

Nobody was reported to be hurt, but the police report says that three children were inside the apartment at the time. Two women were also inside the home.

Police didn’t have a description of a suspect in its report.

The shooting is still under investigation.

