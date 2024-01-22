Fire rages through detached garage in Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE — A detached garage was completely engulfed in flames after a fire erupted behind a home in Mint Hill Friday night.

Mint Hill Fire Department responded to the structure fire off Truelight Church Road at 6:15 p.m. Friday and saw heavy fire when they arrived.

Idlewild and Robinson volunteer fire departments helped MHFD control the fire in just over thirty minutes.

No one was injured in the fire.

Channel 9 asked the Mecklenburg Fire Marshal if a cause has been determined yet and how much damage the structure suffered.

