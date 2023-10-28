Fire ravages east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A fire burned through a home in east Charlotte early Saturday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to the house on the 1100 block of Vickery Drive after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Thirty firefighters controlled the blazes in 11 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the CFD.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet as the investigation is currently underway.

Channel 9 asked CFD the estimated loss from the fire and whether the residents were displaced.

