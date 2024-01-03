Firefighter hurt, home damaged after blaze in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A fire broke out inside a home in north Charlotte, and one firefighter was hurt while crews extinguished the flames, according to the Charlotte Fire Department on Wednesday.

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. on Twin Brook Drive, which is just northeast of Gibbon Road.

According to the fire department, crews got the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw a scorched garage with smoke still lingering in the area.

The department said one firefighter had “minor burns” during the response, and nobody else was hurt.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released yet.

