Firefighter hurt while battling house fire in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A firefighter in Gastonia suffered injuries after fighting a house fire in south Gastonia, according to officials.

The fire started a home on Forbes Road just before 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. A Mayday call was issued when a firefighter fell through the floor. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.

The homeowner was at the home at the time of the fire and was safely taken out of the home. Officials said the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Union Road Fire Department led the response to the fire.

