Firefighter injured in Burke County house fire

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A firefighter was injured in a house fire on Mineral Springs Mountain on Saturday evening.

The Lovelady Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at Mountain Ridge Circle in Valdese around 7:20 p.m. to find an active fire.

Officials said crews began an aggressive fire attack and requested further assistance.

Several agencies responded to assist with fire suppression, including the Valdese Fire Department, George Hildebran Fire / Rescue, Triple Community Fire Department, Icard Township Fire / Rescue, Salem Fire / Rescue, and the North Catawba Fire Department.

Burke County EMS was on standby to assist with firefighter rehabilitation. One of the firefighters was sent to a hospital with minor injuries sustained at the scene.

The fire scene was active as of Saturday night as the Fire Marshal’s Office investigates the cause and origin of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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