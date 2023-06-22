Firefighter injured, dogs lost in Belmont fire

BELMONT, N.C. — Fire crews responded Thursday morning to a report of a house fire in the area of Hickory Grove Road and Oak Street in Belmont.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. and crews arrived on scene shortly after where they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

One firefighter from the Belmont Fire Department was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After crews were able to get the fire under control, they recovered five dogs who weren’t able to escape the fire.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and three other dogs made it out of the house safely.

Multiple fire crews assisted on the scene on the fire and the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management is investigating the cause of the fire.

The house was destroyed and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

