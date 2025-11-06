Firefighters battle blaze at east Charlotte condo; 1 person hurt

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt Thursday afternoon in an east Charlotte condo fire, officials said.

Charlotte Fire got to the condos at about 12:15 p.m. on Huntington Ridge Lane off Idlewild Road and saw smoke coming from the two-story structure.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw two Charlotte fire trucks with ladders extended to the roof, where crews appeared to have cut holes for ventilation.

No additional details have been made available.

