CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled flames at a north Charlotte apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to the fire around 1 a.m. near the intersection of North Church Street and West 28th Street.

It took nearly 30 firefighters over half an hour to control the fire.

However, no injuries have been reported.

Channel 9 has reached out for details on what caused the fire.

