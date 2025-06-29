Firefighters battle flames at north Charlotte townhomes

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters battled flames at townhomes in north Charlotte on Saturday evening.

Charlotte Fire crews responded to the 4100 block of Lurelin Lane around 7:20 p.m., where smoke was showing from the townhomes.

Officials said that firefighters had the fire under control within 11 minutes.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

