CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled a structure fire in west Charlotte Friday morning.

The fire began just before 8 a.m. on Freedom Drive.

Firefighters said they observed heavy smoke showing on arrival.

Paramedics were also on the scene, however, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Community heartbroken after marine veteran died in Rowan County mobile house fire

Community heartbroken after marine veteran died in Rowan County mobile house fire

©2023 Cox Media Group