Firefighters investigating cause of house fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a house fire in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to the incident around 6 a.m. just off Bullard Street in the Westerly Hills Neighborhood.

Heavy flames and smoke were observed coming from the home, according to firefighters.

It took 30 firefighters and 23 minutes to get the fire under control.

The firefighter said one person was treated at the scene before being released.

No other injuries have been reported.

